Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies

FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the...
FILE - In this March 28, 2014 file photo, former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh recounts the Three Mile Island Nuclear Crisis during a two-day event marking the 35th anniversary of the partial core meltdown at the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Middletown, Pa. Thornburgh died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said.(Mark Pynes | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick Thornburgh, who as Pennsylvania governor won plaudits for his cool handling of the 1979 Three Mile Island crisis and as U.S. attorney general restored credibility to a Justice Department hurt by the Iran-Contra scandal, has died. He was 88.

Thornburgh died Thursday morning at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. The cause is not yet known. He suffered a mild stroke in June 2014.

Thornburgh built his reputation as a crime-busting federal prosecutor in Pittsburgh and as a moderate Republican governor. As the nation’s top law enforcement official, he prosecuted the savings and loan scandal. He also shepherded the Americans with Disabilities Act; one of his sons had been severely brain damaged in an auto accident.

After leaving public office, Thornburgh became a go-to troubleshooter who helped CBS investigate its news practices, dissected illegalities at telecommunications company WorldCom and tried to improve the United Nations’ efficiency.

“I’ve always had an opportunity to right a vessel that was somewhat listing and taking on water,” he told The Associated Press in 1999. “I wouldn’t object to being characterized as a ‘Mr. Fix It.’ I’ve liked the day-in, day-out challenges of governance.”

