Advertisement

FDA asking local distillers who made hand sanitizer during pandemic to pay thousands in fees

Local distilleries are speaking out after being hit with fees from the FDA. The Food and Drug...
Local distilleries are speaking out after being hit with fees from the FDA. The Food and Drug Administration is asking distilleries that made hand sanitizer during the pandemic to pay more than $14,000.(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early in the pandemic when hand sanitizer was hard to find, local distilleries stepped up by using their equipment to produce thousands of gallons of disinfectant. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is asking them to pay more than $14,000.

“To get a bill from government now is really a slap in the face,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The fee is standard for pharmaceutical companies that sell over the counter products. According to the CARES Act, the money is supposed to fund the FDA’s regulatory activities. Gregory believes the fee is unfair, especially for an industry struggling to stay afloat.

“To me it’s disrespectful. Our distilleries have performed a tremendous public service and donated hundreds of thousands of gallons not only in Kentucky, but elsewhere. To get a bill at the end of the year like this is just not right,” Gregory said.

State lawmakers are also expressing disapproval. Agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles posted on Twitter, “This is unacceptable.”

Distilleries are complaining about the untimely bill, which was sent out this week and must be paid by early February.

“$14,000 at the end of the year, when you haven’t budgeted for it, haven’t planned for it, it’s going to be tough for a lot of our companies,” Gregory said.

The Kentucky Distillers Association has advised distilleries to not pay the $14,000. The group hopes congressional leaders can get a waiver from the FDA.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
While Congress continues to debate more COVID-19 relief for Americans, some people are already...
Will you get a stimulus check and when will you get it?
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
Walmart.
Walmart Supercenter in London to temporarily close for COVID-19 deep cleaning
A family's home was destroyed by a fire two days after they moved in.
Family’s dream home destroyed by fire two days after they move in

Latest News

Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program moves into new year
23-year-old Caelan Gills is wanted on a murder warrant.
Suspect identified in Lexington homicide
Lexington bars are getting ready to ring in the new year.
Lexington bars celebrating safe New Year’s Eve celebrations
It happened Thursday afternoon on northbound US 27, just past the North Junction.
Northbound US 27 shut down in Nicholasville due to serious crash