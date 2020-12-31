FDA asking local distillers who made hand sanitizer during pandemic to pay thousands in fees

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Early in the pandemic when hand sanitizer was hard to find, local distilleries stepped up by using their equipment to produce thousands of gallons of disinfectant. Now, the Food and Drug Administration is asking them to pay more than $14,000.

“To get a bill from government now is really a slap in the face,” said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers’ Association.

The fee is standard for pharmaceutical companies that sell over the counter products. According to the CARES Act, the money is supposed to fund the FDA’s regulatory activities. Gregory believes the fee is unfair, especially for an industry struggling to stay afloat.

“To me it’s disrespectful. Our distilleries have performed a tremendous public service and donated hundreds of thousands of gallons not only in Kentucky, but elsewhere. To get a bill at the end of the year like this is just not right,” Gregory said.

State lawmakers are also expressing disapproval. Agriculture commissioner Ryan Quarles posted on Twitter, “This is unacceptable.”

Distilleries are complaining about the untimely bill, which was sent out this week and must be paid by early February.

“$14,000 at the end of the year, when you haven’t budgeted for it, haven’t planned for it, it’s going to be tough for a lot of our companies,” Gregory said.

The Kentucky Distillers Association has advised distilleries to not pay the $14,000. The group hopes congressional leaders can get a waiver from the FDA.

