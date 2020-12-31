Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | 2021 will begin with wind & rain

Rain keeps rolling through the region
Rain keeps rolling through the region(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 5:36 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is New Year’s Eve and the world of weather is about to get windier and wetter!

Rounds of showers will pass through our skies today. I think by later tonight we catch a break. Even as we make the switch from 20 to 21, most will be on the dry side. All I mean by that is I don’t think it is raining at midnight.

The second part of the setup will run in here from our southwestern skies. As it gets closer, the gusty winds and rain will blow in again. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 MPH on Friday. Some of the thunderstorms have the potential to be on the stronger side.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
While Congress continues to debate more COVID-19 relief for Americans, some people are already...
Will you get a stimulus check and when will you get it?
The House passed a measure to increase the amount of the checks to $2,000 per person, but...
GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks
Walmart.
Walmart Supercenter in London to temporarily close for COVID-19 deep cleaning
A family's home was destroyed by a fire two days after they moved in.
Family’s dream home destroyed by fire two days after they move in

Latest News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Potent Storm System Ends 2020
Our pattern gets active soon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wind and rain will blow in for 2021
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking New Year’s troubles
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast