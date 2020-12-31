Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | 2021 will begin with wind & rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is New Year’s Eve and the world of weather is about to get windier and wetter!

Rounds of showers will pass through our skies today. I think by later tonight we catch a break. Even as we make the switch from 20 to 21, most will be on the dry side. All I mean by that is I don’t think it is raining at midnight.

The second part of the setup will run in here from our southwestern skies. As it gets closer, the gusty winds and rain will blow in again. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 MPH on Friday. Some of the thunderstorms have the potential to be on the stronger side.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

