Judge: Suit seeking University of Kentucky fees can go on

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)- A Kentucky judge will allow a lawsuit seeking refunds for University of Kentucky students who had to vacate campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic to continue.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports a Franklin County judge on Wednesday ruled that claims for a refund of close to $20 million in mandatory student fees can move forward. He dismissed a portion of the lawsuit seeking a partial tuition refund.

The university had sought to dismiss the case entirely. The lawsuit says the fees support facilities like labs and gyms that were closed to students after the university switched to online classes in March.

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | 2021 Starts With Active Weather
Pulaski County continues to see surge in COVID-19 cases
Lexington restaurant raising money to feed frontline health workers
Nearly 300 active COVID-19 cases reported at Lexington’s FMC
