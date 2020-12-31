Advertisement

Lexington restaurant raising money to feed frontline health workers

At Zim’s Cafe, they’re looking to take care of frontline health care workers with a new program...
At Zim's Cafe, they're looking to take care of frontline health care workers with a new program called Feeding the Frontline.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant is giving back to health care workers who have battled COVID-19.

The pandemic has taught us all a lot this year and probably close to the top of the list for many is learning how to take care of one another. At Zim’s Cafe, they’re looking to take care of frontline health care workers with a new program called Feeding the Frontline.

“Any meals are perfect. Even the picky eaters become less picky,” Kelin Beattie, Zim’s Caffe General Manager. That’s what an official at one hospital receiving meals from this program told Beattie.

She says that this program spawned from the idea of one of their customers and now the restaurant is putting it into action.

“The goal is to have people in the community donate meals to frontline health care workers and then for every nine meals, we’re going to donate one,” Beattie said.

Beattie says the goal is to send meals in groups of 100 to the hospitals. She says helping others isn’t something to do just when times are good, it’s when times are tough that help may be most appreciated.

“We’re all working together and if we all just keep trying to focus on our communities then we can help each other and get through all of this,” Beattie said.

Officials say that since this program began the week of Christmas, they’ve almost completed their first 100 meals.

Click here if you’d like to donate meals.

