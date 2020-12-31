Advertisement

Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program moves into new year

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we all head into the new year, so is COVID-19 testing in Lexington.

The Mayor’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program is moving to the old Shriners Hospital on Richmond Road (recently purchased by Easter Seals Cardinal Hill) to kick off the new year, and the program will also continue to offer tests at Tates Creek Golf Course and Bluegrass Community and Technical College.

“Testing remains important as we continue to struggle with a growing number of COVID cases,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The program will be from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 4-8, at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill, 1900 Richmond Road.

You can also get tested from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Jan. 7-9, at Tates Creek Golf Course, 1400 Gainesway Drive. In addition, testing will be available at BCTC, 500 Newtown Pike. Testing is available 9 a.m.-4 p.m., January 4-8.

The testing program is free for individuals and no appointments are needed.

