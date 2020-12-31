LFCHD reports 275 new COVID-19 cases, one death

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 275 new COVID-19 cases for Wednesday, December 30. That’s the tenth-highest one-day case increase Lexington has seen.

One new COVID-related death was also reported.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County to 23,169. The death toll is now at 160.

The state’s COVID-19 map shows Fayette County in the red zone with 39.6 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

451 cases, Dec. 9

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

288 cases, Dec. 29

281 cases, Nov. 27

275 cases, Dec. 30

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, the current total of COVID-19 cases is 265,262 with a positivity rate of 9.09%. The state’s death toll from the virus is 2,623.

