London-Laurel Rescue Squad offers family photos for donations
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is running a fundraiser to cover training, tools, and emergency equipment.
According to a Facebook post, anyone who donates at least $30 can receive a high-quality family portrait.
The post says photo sessions will take place in January.
You can make a donation by calling 606-977-1108 and learn more at the squad’s Facebook page.
Members of the squad are also going door-to-door to spread awareness about the fundraiser.
