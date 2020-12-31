London-Laurel Rescue Squad offers family photos for donations

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is running a fundraiser to cover training, tools, and emergency equipment.

According to a Facebook post, anyone who donates at least $30 can receive a high-quality family portrait.

The post says photo sessions will take place in January.

You can make a donation by calling 606-977-1108 and learn more at the squad’s Facebook page.

Members of the squad are also going door-to-door to spread awareness about the fundraiser.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.