London-Laurel Rescue Squad offers family photos for donations

The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.
The squad operates mostly in Laurel County, but responds to other regions when requested.(London-Laurel Rescue Squad)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - The London-Laurel Rescue Squad is running a fundraiser to cover training, tools, and emergency equipment.

According to a Facebook post, anyone who donates at least $30 can receive a high-quality family portrait.

The post says photo sessions will take place in January.

You can make a donation by calling 606-977-1108 and learn more at the squad’s Facebook page.

Members of the squad are also going door-to-door to spread awareness about the fundraiser.

