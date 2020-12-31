Advertisement

Nearly 300 active COVID-19 cases reported at Lexington’s FMC

Photo taken from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FMC Lexington) website
By WKYT News Staff
Dec. 31, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal prisons in Kentucky are continuing to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Bureau of Prison’s website, the Federal Medical Center in Lexington has nearly 300 active cases among inmates, including five staff.

The federal prison in manchester has more than 150 active cases among inmates.

