Nearly 300 active COVID-19 cases reported at Lexington’s FMC
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal prisons in Kentucky are continuing to see a surge in new COVID-19 cases.
According to the Bureau of Prison’s website, the Federal Medical Center in Lexington has nearly 300 active cases among inmates, including five staff.
The federal prison in manchester has more than 150 active cases among inmates.
