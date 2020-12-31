Advertisement

Pikeville man has now donated more than 21 gallons of both blood and plasma in his lifetime

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:59 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After donating blood and plasma for a total of 13 years, Gary Justice plans on continuing his donating contributions.

“My next donation is this Saturday, January 2nd here at the Kentucky Blood Center. Something I do every 14 days,” he said.

Justice’s consideration for donating dates back to his childhood.

Some lessons my mom and dad taught me and they taught me to always help others when you can, without expecting anything in return,” he said.

His parents, both dying from cancer, inspired him to help those in need.

“Sometimes they do have to do blood transfusions to help your body recover from the treatment that you’re receiving for the cancer. Without the donors, without the blood supply, those folks can’t receive the treatment they need,” he said.

There are different donation options to choose from.

“The whole blood donation is about 30 minutes total and that is through registration. As far as giving blood only takes 10 minutes on the whole blood donation. With the platelets, what I do, it takes about 2 hours,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, The Kentucky Blood Center is in need of donations now more than ever because of blood supply being critically low.

“The blood drive is extremely low because people who would normally donate in school or who would donate at work, those blood drives are not happening now,” he said.

WYMT is teaming up with the Kentucky Blood Center on January 4th to host a blood drive. The KBC bloodmobile will be at WYMT in Hazard at 199 Black Gold Blvd from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and given a limited-edition KBC hoodie.

Donors must be 17 or older (16 with parental consent), be at least 110-pounds, be in general good health among additional requirements you can find on the KBC website. Donors must also show a photo ID.

Face coverings are required and appointments are preferred. You can also visit KBC’s website to schedule an appointment.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lexington Walgreens appeared to distribute doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Christmas Day.
Walgreens releases statement after COVID-19 vaccines were given to the public in Lexington
Craig Pennington was being held in the Marion County Detention Center for the 2016 double...
Suspect in Ky. double murder dies; death believed to be related to COVID-19
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance video and appears to be a male black, in...
Man dead after shooting in Lexington parking lot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear extends mask mandate; reports 2,990 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Nicholasville and Richmond police departments are already preparing to receive the vaccine.
Local police departments prepare for next phase of vaccine distribution
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews CJ Esthetics owner CJ Brantley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews CJ Esthetics owner CJ Brantley
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jacqueline Pitts with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Jacqueline Pitts with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis
Hurricane Creek Mine Disaster Memorial
’I never did see him again’: Families reflect on 50th anniversary of Hurricane Creek Mine Disaster