Suspect identified in Lexington homicide

23-year-old Caelan Gills is wanted on a murder warrant.
23-year-old Caelan Gills is wanted on a murder warrant.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have issued a warrant for a suspect in a deadly shooting Monday in Lexington.

23-year-old Caelan Gills is wanted on a murder warrant.

Police say Gills shot Ja’quis Ray, 20, who was inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodhill Food Mart. Ray was taken to UK Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone who has information about Gills’ whereabouts is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600.

