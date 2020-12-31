UK women’s basketball moves Alabama, Tennessee home games to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Two Kentucky women’s basketball games – Jan. 28 vs. Alabama and Feb. 11 vs. Tennessee – are moving downtown to historic Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center to help relieve a crowded Memorial Coliseum event schedule.

Kentucky vs. Alabama on Thursday, Jan. 28 will tip at 6:30 p.m. ET, while the Wildcats and Lady Vols will tip at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 11. UK-Bama will be aired on SEC Network, while UK-UT will be streamed on SEC Network+ through WatchESPN. Darren Headrick will have the call for both games on the UK Sports Network.

Attendance will still be limited to 15% of normal arena capacity. Ticket information will be announced soon. More specific gameday information – entry, parking, etc. – will be made available closer to gameday.

The move helps provide flexibility with the Memorial Coliseum event schedule as the highly ranked UK gymnastics team begins its 2021 competition schedule along with preseason practice for the perennial national championship contending UK volleyball team, which will have a spring season this year due to a shortened 2020 fall schedule.

Kentucky is 28-19 all-time in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and has played at least one game in the historic venue each of the last 10 years. This will be the second time UK has faced Alabama in Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center and the third time the Wildcats and Lady Vols have squared off in the downtown venue.