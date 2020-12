NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Jessamine County.

Nicholasville police say northbound US 27, just past the North Junction, is shut down due to a serious crash.

Police say the area will be shut down for several hours and drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story.

