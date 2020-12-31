Advertisement

Wisconsin medical center worker intentionally removed 500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle...
Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020.(Eduardo Munoz | Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
By Gretchen Gerlach and Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Aurora Medical Center in Wisconsin says the individual who removed more than 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine admitted to doing so intentionally Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the medical center said it learned that 57 vials of the vaccine were removed from a pharmacy refrigerator overnight.

An immediate internal review led investigators to believe the removal was caused by “inadvertent human error” however, the individual in question admitted Wednesday that they had done so intentionally.

Aurora Medical Center says authorities have been contacted and the incident is under further investigation.

“We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine,” the medical center said in a release. “This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us.”

Clinicians were still able to administer some of the vaccine from the vials within the allowable 12 hour post-refrigeration window.

Once the vaccine is thawed, it cannot be refrozen.

