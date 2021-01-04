Cash reward offered for suspect wanted in Laurel County murder case

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A $500 cash reward has been offered by investigators for the third suspect wanted in connection with a Laurel County murder case.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Freddy Wayne Scalf, Jr.

Scalf is wanted for complicity to commit murder in the death of Jeremy Caldwell on Dec. 20.

Deputies say Scalf’s appearance may resemble either of the above photos.

Robert Gray and Ashley Lewis have already been arrested in this case.

If you have any information, call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

