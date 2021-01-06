Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Light Snow Maker Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another cold day for many of us as we turn our attention toward a storm system rolling our way for Thursday and Friday. This is the bowling ball system that rolls eastward across the Ohio Valley into the Carolinas and brings a swath of light snow across Kentucky. This continues to be part of a pattern skewing more and more toward winter with the potential for some harsh winter weather as the month wears on.

Our bowling ball storm system has been on the blog radar for a week now. This system rolls across the Tennessee Valley Thursday and into the Carolinas Friday. How much of a light snow maker this is in Kentucky is still a bit in question, but these systems can offer surprises.

It appears one band of snow moves into western Kentucky early Thursday then weakens as it moves east during the day. A second band of light snow then develops that evening and may impact areas farther north across the state. As the low strengthens to our south and southeast Thursday night and Friday, areas of southeastern Kentucky are going to be very close to an area of decent snowfall.

A few flurries linger into Saturday with another possible light snow maker showing up by Monday.

