Police: Floyd County man accused of barricading inside home after shooting parents

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST
MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County man is facing charges after police say he shot his parents.

Kentucky State Police arrested Kenny Logan Chaffins, 23, at around 11 Tuesday night.

Police say he barricaded himself in his home following the shooting on Caney Fork Road in the David community. The road was blocked for several hours while police tried to get him to come out.

Troopers tell WYMT in a news release Rhonda and James Chaffins were taken to Highlands Regional Medical Center in Prestonsburg. They are both expected to survive.

Kenny Logan Chaffins is charged with two counts of assault. He was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

