Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total of COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“Today’s numbers show how critically important a centralized effort and response is to defeating this virus,” said Gov. Beshear.

Gov. Beshear reported 5,742 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 286,541 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.66 percent positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 670 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 34 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 2,806.

As of Wednesday, 1,778 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 428 are in the ICU, and 244 are on ventilators. At least 37,821 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor released a statement earlier on the events unfolding at the United States Capitol. He also delayed his 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.