Gov. Beshear delays 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address

By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 1:05 PM EST
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Governor Andy Beshear has decided to delay his State of the Commonwealth Address.

The governor was scheduled to deliver a virtual address to a joint session of the General Assembly on Wednesday night, but due to the situation in the nation’s capital, he has decided to delay his address until Thursday evening.

MORE: Gov. Beshear says ‘domestic terrorists’ stormed US Capitol

ORIGINAL: Beshear says he will combine the annual State of the Commonwealth Address with a budget address.

In a normal time, the governor would deliver his remarks to both House and Senate members in the House chamber, but Wednesday at 7 p.m, the address will instead be a virtual one.

Beshear is expected to combine his State of the Commonwealth and his proposal on a one-year budget.

Last year, the General Assembly only approved a one-year budget because of uncertainties with the pandemic, which had just started. Wednesday night, we are expected to hear how the pandemic has impacted state funds and how the budget for the next fiscal year, starting in January, will be proposed.

Tuesday, Republican House Speaker David Osborne was asked about what he expects the governor to say:

“I look forward to what he has to propose,” Osborne said. “I will certainly consider that, some of the things I am hearing, I think perhaps he is dealing with a different set of realities than what we are, quite frankly.”

Osborne did not specify what he had heard exactly, but on the Senate floor Tuesday, Senate President Robert Stivers did say that Gov. Beshear is counting on a lot of one-time money, such as the CARES Act or stimulus to base his projections on.

The House and Senate budget committees are scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and could vote on a proposal of their own then.

