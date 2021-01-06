Kentucky lawmakers condemn violence unfolding on Capitol Hill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - The Republican Party of Kentucky released a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning what they described as violence unfolding at the U.S. Capitol.

“We denounce the angry mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol today and condemn them in the strongest possible terms. Violence is never acceptable and has no place in our Democracy,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “The individuals engaged in this criminal behavior are dangerous and destructive and should be held fully accountable. We want to thank the brave men and women of law enforcement who are protecting our leaders and pray for a quick and peaceful end to this situation.”

The unrest comes as Congress was set to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory as President Trump continues to challenge the results.

A group of senators including Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Ted Cruz (R-TX) had signaled they would object to the results in key swing states including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell criticized these efforts, saying “The voters, the courts and the states all have spoken.”

Two more Kentucky Republicans, Senator Rand Paul and Representative Andy Barr, also released statements.

“Today’s events at the U.S. Capitol are tragic, outrageous, and devastating,” Congressman Barr said. “They are wholly inconsistent with the values of our constitutional Republic.

My statement on the violence at the U.S. Capitol today. pic.twitter.com/RhUKdk7x8c — Rep. Andy Barr (@RepAndyBarr) January 6, 2021

“Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American and will not bring about election reform,” said Senator Paul. “Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation.”

Violence and mob rule is wrong and un-American, and it will not bring about election reform.



Today’s mayhem sets back any intelligent debate for a generation. Just stop it. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 6, 2021

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear also released a video statement, condemning the violent acts as ‘domestic terrorism’.

“When you try to use force, intimidation to get what you want, to overthrow an election, to stop the business of Congress, yes you are acting as a domestic terrorist,” the governor said before saying that “all of us must condemn this”.

A statement from Gov. Beshear on the events unfolding at the United States Capitol: pic.twitter.com/C4mDMluauu — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 6, 2021

Republican Thomas Massie simply tweeted, “I’m safe.”

Democrat John Yarmuth tweeted that he is safe and added, “This is not who we are as Americans.”

Longtime representative Hal Rogers is safe. He released this statement:

“Violence is never the answer.

“As my staff and I safely shelter in place, I am appalled to see Americans storming the Capitol in an effort to disrupt our very foundation of democracy.

“I believe every voice should be heard, but violent methods fall on deaf ears. I adamantly denounce the violence taking place in Washington, and threatening the lives of innocent individuals. We must maintain law and order in this country.”

We’re also hearing from Rep. James Comer, who said he and his staff are safe after evacuating.

The outrageous rioting and violence taking place at the Capitol Building is completely unacceptable and not who we are as a nation of law and order. Mob violence is wrong regardless of political affiliation. — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 6, 2021

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron also called the protests despicable. “We are a country founded on the rule of law. Concerns and grievances are addressed through the political process and through peaceful protests, not violence and anarchy. This must stop,” Cameron said.

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers released this statement:

“The events that occurred today in Washington, D.C. were tragic and should have never happened. This deplorable act of violence that took place at the Capitol Building should be condemned by all.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.