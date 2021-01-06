LFCHD sets up online portal for health care workers to be notified about vaccine clinics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The health department in Lexington says the demand for COVID-19 vaccines is so great right now they’re starting a waitlist for sign-ups.

When the health department opened up slots for this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic, it was full within three hours.

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has been working with the Lexington medical society to reach medical, dental and pharmacy groups. But they tell us they can only reach so many of the people in Lexington who qualify as Phase 1A.

Wednesday morning, they launched an online portal on their website where healthcare workers in Lexington can sign up for notifications about when that registration is happening.

Spokesperson Kevin Hall told us, so far, they’ve vaccinated around 1,500 healthcare workers who aren’t associated with one of the larger entities. He said their plan is for those clinics to continue increasing in size, but they are limited by the number of vaccines they receive.

“We are learning as we go with this. Things that were put in place on the first one from December 23, changed a week later and have changed even now this week. And will continue to change,” Hall said. “We look at best practices, we want this to be as smooth as possible. The good news is the people who are coming through and getting the vaccine have been very kind, we had great comments on how to improve remember very pleased with the opportunity to get the vaccine.”

Hall said they are also recommending that people who try to sign up on Mondays and find the slots are full, should keep checking throughout the day. He said they’ve had people who signed up and then realized they aren’t going to be able to come so they canceled and that sometimes opens up slots.

Governor Beshear has said he hopes the state is finished vaccinating the people in group 1 A by the end of January.

