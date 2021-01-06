Advertisement

Q&A | COVID-19 testing and how to find somewhere to get tested

COVID-19 graphic.
COVID-19 graphic.(Edwards Air Force Base)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the start of the pandemic, Kentuckians have taken more than 3.5 million tests for COVID-19.

What are the types of test for COVID-19?

There are two kinds of tests for COVD-19: viral tests and antibody tests. A viral test determines whether someone has a current infection. An antibody test might tell someone if they ever had a past infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Who should get tested for COVID-19?

Tests are recommended for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, had close contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case, or have been asked by their healthcare provider or local/state health department.

What are COVID-19 symptoms?

The CDC says the most common COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough, headaches, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, and diarrhea.

What’s considered an encounter with a close contact?

People who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more with someone with a confirmed case.

Can someone test negative and later test positive on a viral test for COVID-19?

The CDC says that’s possible. A person could test negative if the sample was collected early in an infection and test positive later. A person could be exposed to COVID-19 after the test.

Will my insurance cover the cost of COVID-19 tests?

In March, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover the full cost of COVID-19 testing. The order forbids insurance companies from charging any co-pays, deductibles, cost-sharing or fees involving COVID-19 testing.

If I don’t have insurance is there a cost for COVID-19 tests?

No-cost testing is available at local health departments and select pharmacies.

How can I find the closest location to schedule a COVID-19 test?

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has created the following website to locate testing locations across the state.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total of COVID-19 cases
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
Georgetown police are investigating a shooting incident.
Georgetown police investigating shooting incident

Latest News

New central Ky. recovery center transforms old college campus
WATCH | New central Ky. recovery center transforms old college campus
Our Victor Puente spoke with Congressman Andy Barr about the historic day in our nation's...
Congressman Andy Barr reacts to assault on nation’s capitol
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 4,911 new COVID-19 cases; highest positivity rate since May
File image
What role did social media play in the assault on Capitol Hill?
Gov. Beshear set to deliver 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address
WATCH | Gov. Beshear set to deliver 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address