Q&A | COVID-19 testing and how to find somewhere to get tested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Since the start of the pandemic, Kentuckians have taken more than 3.5 million tests for COVID-19.

What are the types of test for COVID-19?

There are two kinds of tests for COVD-19: viral tests and antibody tests. A viral test determines whether someone has a current infection. An antibody test might tell someone if they ever had a past infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Who should get tested for COVID-19?

Tests are recommended for anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, had close contact with someone with a confirmed COVID-19 case, or have been asked by their healthcare provider or local/state health department.

What are COVID-19 symptoms?

The CDC says the most common COVID-19 symptoms are fever, cough, headaches, fatigue, muscle or body aches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea, and diarrhea.

What’s considered an encounter with a close contact?

People who have been within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more with someone with a confirmed case.

Can someone test negative and later test positive on a viral test for COVID-19?

The CDC says that’s possible. A person could test negative if the sample was collected early in an infection and test positive later. A person could be exposed to COVID-19 after the test.

Will my insurance cover the cost of COVID-19 tests?

In March, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order requiring health insurance companies to cover the full cost of COVID-19 testing. The order forbids insurance companies from charging any co-pays, deductibles, cost-sharing or fees involving COVID-19 testing.

If I don’t have insurance is there a cost for COVID-19 tests?

No-cost testing is available at local health departments and select pharmacies.

How can I find the closest location to schedule a COVID-19 test?

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has created the following website to locate testing locations across the state.

