Sayre Christian Village holds clinic to vaccinate more residents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Vaccine rollouts continue across Kentucky with more health care workers and long-term care residents getting the shots.

Wednesday, Sayre Christian Village is giving out more shots to their residents and staff members.

Another round of vaccination shots are going into arms at Sayre Christian Village today. About 110 staff and residents in the assisted living section will get these shots. Residents tell me they’ve been waiting for these vaccines. I’ll have more coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/abtfUF26Of — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) January 6, 2021

A week ago, Sayre Christian Village gave it’s first vaccines to long-term care residents in what was an emotional day and a milestone moment.

Now, that effort continues out at Friendship Towers for people in their assisted living section. It is the first time members of the assisted living section will get to see what the inside of the new expansion looks like.

So for one, they’ll be receiving shots that they’ve waited 10 months for, but two they’re going to get a look at what the future of assisted living at the facility looks like.

Officials have said that they hope to have all residents and staff fully vaccinated by the end of the month or early into February. That means that everyone will receive their first shot and then a booster shot a couple of weeks later.

Officials say that the morale is going up at Sayre Christian Village, especially after that first day of vaccinations last week.

