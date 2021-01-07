AAA says January is becoming a popular time to book a cruise

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Travel experts say January and February is usually not the time most people want to hit the seas and cruise. However, this year, January is becoming a popular time to book a cruise.

But is sailing away during the pandemic a good idea?

“Kentucky is right there with many states. They love the cruise,” said Micki Dudas. “But what I can tell you is that there is bent up demand for cruising so we are seeing a lot of people calling and looking to book a cruise.”

Dudas is in Leisure Travel Sales with AAA.

Passengers are ready, and so are cruise liners. We found 15 new ships ready to hit to seas in 2021.

“We’ve all been sitting isolated in some cases dreaming of being somewhere else other than our front rooms,” Dudas said.

Now, you can call and book, but when you’ll actually embark is a waiting game. COVID-19 has caused some waves in the industry.

Back in October, the CDC said a “no sail” order would expire on October 31. After that day, the CDC announced a phased-in approach to resuming sailing.

“We expect to see some cruise lines actually resuming at the end of March first of April,” Dudas said

There is a silver lining in all this, cruise lines are offering reduced deposits and flexibility in charge and cancellation policies. The industry calls it “cruising with confidence.”

“So, for consumers, these are all good things to book or rebook,” Dudas said.

Whenever you do get to hop aboard that cruise ship, COVID-19 guidelines will likely be in place.

“They may only operate with 50 percent capacity, wearing the mask, what is the social distancing going to be? All of those safety protocols will be followed and agreed upon by cruise passengers,” Dudas said.

Dudas says we are still in some rough seas but we can see the vaccine on the horizon.

“The release of the vaccination, the vaccine, will certainly help our cruisers with even more confidence to resume traveling,” Dudas said.

Dudas says, before you book, use an established travel agency. It will help guide you on any questions you may have.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.