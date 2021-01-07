Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Light Snow For Some

By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to track a very light snow maker into the region and this will likely put down some accumulations. The best chance is still across the southeast, but a little offshoot band of light snow tries to set up farther north for a time tonight.

A few quick thoughts:

  • This is not a widespread event and there will be several areas that get ZERO out of this.
  • The offshoot band of light snow looks to set up across the Interstate 64 corridor later this evening into the wee hours of Friday. This is pretty light and will decrease as it lifts north. Light is the key word, folks.
  • The main band of snow hits the southern Appalachian Mountains, but the northern edge of that will try to set up across far southeastern Kentucky. This is an area where we need to do some play by play with as we watch to see exactly where this sets up.
  • As all this winds down, watch for a period of snow showers and flurries to kick in Friday night and Saturday.

The next system then moves in here on Monday and Tuesday and could become a decent system for our region. We will continue to keep a close eye on that one.

