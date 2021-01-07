Gov. Beshear reports 4,911 new COVID-19 cases; highest positivity rate since May

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

“We are in a dangerous place. It is now clear that we are seeing an escalation related to holiday gatherings. This is not the time to make it harder to react to this virus when it may be surging again,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have to have the tools to fight back.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,911 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 291,430 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 11.9 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 651 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 37 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday. The state death total is now 2,843.

As of Thursday, 1,744 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 424 are in the ICU, and 217 are on ventilators. At least 38,173 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Wear your masks all the time when you are indoors and there is anybody else there who is from outside your household. At this point, do it for your own safety. That’s what we need to do to get through these next couple months. Over the last two days, we have vaccinated 32,524 Kentuckians. We are ready to defeat this virus and we need to make sure we protect our people while we do,” Gov. Beshear said.

The governor has announced 10,653 cases in just two days.

