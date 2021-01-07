Gov. Beshear delivers 2021 State of the Commonwealth Address

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his State of the Commonwealth Address Thursday night.

“Tonight, I address both a state and a country that are hurting,” Gov. Beshear said during his address. “Hurting from a pandemic that has swept across the world, upended our economy and taken the lives of our loved ones. Hurting from attacks on our democracy that yesterday rose to the level of a direct attack on the United States Capitol.”

In his combined State of the Commonwealth and Budget address, he announced a proposal based on three pillars: providing immediate relief for families and businesses harmed by the pandemic, prioritizing the people of Kentucky and making bold investment sin the state’s future.

The governor announced he’s proposing a fast-tracked bill to immediately make available $220 million in the Better Kentucky Small Business Relief Fund for small businesses that have experienced losses because of the pandemic.

For individual relief, Gov. Beshear says he’s authorizing $48 million in CARES Act funding to those who have waited too long to receive unemployment benefits. That money will also help people who missed out on the federal government’s Lost Wages Assistance Program.

The Better Kentucky Budget will allocate $47.5 million to correct state’s unemployment insurance system. The current system has been in operation since the 1970s, and thousands of Kentuckians have had trouble during the pandemic getting their unemployment insurance because of it.

The governor says he is proposing a $1,000 raise for teachers and classified staffers, and is providing more funding for textbooks and technology.

He and other state leaders postponed it Wednesday due to the unrest at our nation’s capital. In a normal time, the governor would deliver his remarks to both House and Senate members in the House chamber, but the address was instead a virtual one.

