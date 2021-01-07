Hazard boy holds ‘Share the Warmth’ drive to help homeless and people in need

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Hazard boy is warming the hearts of many people.

10-year-old Shade Combs is a typical kid. He enjoys video games and likes to play sports, but during his winter break he asked his parents if there was a way that he could help the homeless and people in need.

That’s when he had the idea to hold a ‘Share the Warmth’ drive. He decided to call a former teacher who is already involved in the community.

“We reached out to Becky Stacy, my kindergarten teacher. I knew that she did that stuff, called her asked her for some help and that’s how it all got started,” he said.

With Stacy’s help, Combs started working to get the word out.

“We started reaching out to people we know. We made a flyer, put it on Facebook anything we could really do to get it out there, try to help the community the best we can,” he said.

On Wednesday, Combs along with his mom, arrived at Pop’s Pantry to donate some of the collected items.

“We’re just grateful we have people in the community that reach out to us and want to offer and want to give and help us to help other people, and that’s really all what it’s about, is doing things like that and this a good start to the New Year,” said Pastor at First Pentecostal Church in Hazard Gene Miller who helps with the pantry.

The pantry was started after Miller’s father died.

“It’s in memory of my Dad, Pops. That’s what he wanted everyone to call him. It’s in his memory because he loved helping, he loved giving and so we started in memory of him,” he said.

Shade hopes to make the drive a yearly tradition. More than 100 items were collected during the drive. He hopes to hand out more items this month.

