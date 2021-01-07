Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Light snowmaker sweeps in tonight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our daytime hours look fine. It is what pulls in later tonight that brings us all the wintry weather.

Expect another day with cloudy skies and typical January temperatures. That is what all of us will experience while the sun is up. Once it goes down, the wintry weather chance goes up. Most of it will show up in southern and eastern Kentucky. Some of us in and around Lexington will deal with some general snow showers. The best chance to put some on the ground is closer to Tennessee and Virginia.

Breaking it down:

- Wintry weather will develop tonight.

- Some snow bands will reach central Kentucky

- A solid snow shield rolls into southern Kentucky

- It is that zone that has the best accumulation chance

Generally, I think some of our totals will reach the 1″-3″ territory. Some spots in the highest elevations might see a little more. This is just enough snow to throw things out of whack.

Another system will make a run at us early next week. It is just one of several that are ready to bring some snow to Kentucky.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

