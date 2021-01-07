Advertisement

‘Just shocked and stunned, saddened’: Ky. legislative leaders react to violence in Washington

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - At 7 p.m. Wednesday night, Governor Andy Beshear was set to deliver remarks on a new spending plan, as Kentucky continues to recover from COVID-19.

”This is a night where we all need to be united,” said Beshear. “This is a night we must condemn these attacks and a night where the right thing to do is move the speech.”

Legislative leaders said they agreed with Beshear’s move, along with speaking out against what happened.

”We agreed with his request to do that, he wants us to focus on the situation, and he be in touch with Homeland Security and KSP to make sure nothing is brewing here,” said Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown.

”Just shocked and stunned, saddened,” said Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the Democratic floor leader from Louisville. “Something we have been watching build for a number of years.”

Kentucky lawmakers condemn violence unfolding on Capitol Hill

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne called what happened in the nation’s capital ‘sickening and despicable.’ And many other Republicans echoed that.

“It’s like some Tom Clancy novel gone awry. Tom Clancy never even wrote about this,” said Thayer.

Thayer called it a sad day and said it hits close to home working in the state capital.

”It’s deplorable. There is never an excuse to incite violence. The protests that turned violent in Louisville were wrong and the protests today in Washington were wrong,” he said.

And some Republicans were even critical of the actions—or inactions—of President Trump.

”I wish he would be acted more swiftly. And he has the power to shut these things down,” Thayer said.

Instead, in response, Kentucky’s elected leaders agreed to shut down part of their constitutional process.

The State of the Commonwealth/Budget address will now take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening.

