Kentucky’s top election official Secretary of State Michael Adams condemns riot on Capitol Hill

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s top election official condemned today’s riot on Capitol Hill calling it “disgusting.”

“The reason we even have elections in America is so that we don’t have government by mob, we don’t have madness,” Secretary of State Michael Adams said.

But “mob” and “madness” are some of the very words being used to describe the scene on Capitol Hill as a protest to stop congress from validating election results turned into a riot.

“I’m very frustrated that we as a country have let ourselves come to this,” Adams said.

As the Secretary of State, Adams is not only a republican but also the person who oversaw Kentucky’s election process, part of the very results that Congress was working to approve.

And, no matter the outcome of the election, Adams said we can’t let a “wild mob” stop congress from doing its job.

“This is the first time in 200-something years we’ve ever really asked the question whether we’d have a peaceful transfer of power, we shouldn’t even have to ask that question,” Adams said. “I’m very confident order is going to be restored and we’ll have a normal inauguration in two weeks, but it’s a shame we even have to talk about this.”

Though Adams said the president did call for peaceful protests, he said he believes President Trump should have been more explicit in calling for the Capitol to be vacated and for order to be restored.

