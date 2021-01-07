KSP presence at Ky. Capitol increased after violent protests in Washington DC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A day after protests turned violent at the nation’s capital, there is an increased police presence in Frankfort.

There are dozens of state troopers around the Capitol Building.

There appears to be a much larger KSP presence at the state capital today. We’re working to find out more....it could be in response to what happened in Washington, DC yesterday. More at 12 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/2YjaOv1z2x — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) January 7, 2021

This obviously comes in the wake of the riots and violent protests on U.S. Capitol grounds. That caused Governor Beshear to postpone his State of the Commonwealth and Budget address to Thursday night.

Back in December, the group Kentucky United did indicate there would be a Second Amendment rally Thursday, but we have not seen any indication of an organized rally that was supposed to start around 10 a.m.

Wednesday night, we spoke to several lawmakers, both Democrat and Republican, who condemned the attacks and agreed to postpone the State of the Commonwealth Address was the right thing to do.

“It hits close to home when you see a building that resembles a building we work in every day being attacked,” said Sen. Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown. “And basically, law enforcement being overrun by protestors.”

Other than the State of the Commonwealth being postponed until Thursday night and several committee meetings delayed as well, it appeared to be a pretty normal day at the Kentucky Capitol.

The House took up their first five bills, most of those dealing with responses to the governor’s emergency and executive orders, and a move by supporters to make it easier for businesses to reopen or stay open during a state of emergency.

The House also passed a bill that will give the state attorney general more power when it comes to regulating or limiting abortion and does not allow an abortion clinic to be deemed an essential business by the governor. Most of the Republican pushed-bills were passed by a wide margin, along party lines.

Those bills now go to the Senate.

