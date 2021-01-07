Advertisement

Three arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Early Thursday morning Laurel County deputies responded to a drug complaint at a motel located just south of London, off KY 770.

Investigators found three individuals in possession of three bags of methamphetamine, scales, and pipes.

The three people that were arrested are:

34-year-old Ryan Helton of Belton, Ohio, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance -methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

47-year-old Jeffrey Philpot of Woodbine, Kentucky was charged with trafficking a controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Philpot also had an outstanding bench warrant from the Knox Circuit Court. The bench warrant charged Philpot with failure to appear in court on possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine charges.

22-year-old Heather Husky of Rockhold, Kentucky also had an outstanding bench warrant. The Whitley County bench warrant charged Huskey with a failure to appear in court on charges of trafficking a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and promoting contraband.

All three were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, January 7, 2021

