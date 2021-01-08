Advertisement

2020 ties for warmest year on record

The EU Copernicus Climate Change Service says 2020 ties with 2016 as the warmest year on record.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST
(CNN) - 2020 is tied with 2016 for the warmest year on record.

This is according a press release to the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The group also notes 2010 through last year was the warmest decade in history.

Although the Northern Hemisphere had higher-than-usual temperatures in 2020, sections of the Southern Hemisphere experienced below-average temperatures.

That was due to La Nina conditions that emerged during the latter half of the year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

