Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Wintry pattern holds on

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Winter weather lovers shouldn’t give up hope quite yet for more snowfall because our pattern looks to remain active with more round of snowfall coming later in the forecast.

We have a cold and cloud night ahead here across the Commonwealth as most snowfall exits out of our region. A few flurries and light snowfall could remain for some, but it will be few and far between to get any more accumulation out of the remaining snow. Temperatures will be slow to cool down through the lower 30s and into the 20s tonight as cloud cover hangs on, but northerly winds will keep that windchill values even low than it is.

As we get into your weekend, Saturday morning will begin with temperatures in the mid-20s across the state, with some ice and frost likely forming on elevated surfaces like your car. Unfortunately, it will be another dull and gloomy day for much of the weekend, with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries remaining around Saturday and then some sunshine returning or Sunday. Highs Saturday will only reach into the mid to lower-30s yet again with the 20s by night, and then Sunday will “warm-up” slightly with highs into the upper-30s and lower-40s.

Next week will bring back another active pattern to our forecast with a few systems we’re watching. The first will come in late Monday and into early Tuesday from the southwest producing some rain initially but could switch over to snow through the overnight and into the early morning hours. Then, after a few dry days on Wednesday and Thursday, another system will bring a cold front by Friday and into next weekend. This late week system looks to pack a little more punch on the snow chances into our region, but since we’re still several days out, we’ll have to watch it closely as changes are likely.

