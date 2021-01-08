Advertisement

Davis leaving UK after junior season

Enters the 2021 NFL Draft
Davis leaving UK for NFL Draft
Davis leaving UK for NFL Draft(UKAthletics.com)
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:51 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior linebacker Jamin Davis has decided to leave school and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Davis made the announcement on Friday.

Davis’ 102 tackles in 2020 was good enough for third best in the SEC and he ranked eighth nationally. Davis made double-digit tackles in seven of UK’s 11 games.

In the Wildcats’ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Davis finished with 13 tackles and an interception, his third of the season. Davis returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown against Tennessee.

