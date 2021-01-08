Davis leaving UK after junior season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky junior linebacker Jamin Davis has decided to leave school and will enter the 2021 NFL Draft. Davis made the announcement on Friday.

Davis’ 102 tackles in 2020 was good enough for third best in the SEC and he ranked eighth nationally. Davis made double-digit tackles in seven of UK’s 11 games.

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.



Hebrews 11:1#BBN4L pic.twitter.com/YGUZ63CDYt — Jamin Davis (@jamindavis25) January 8, 2021

In the Wildcats’ TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Davis finished with 13 tackles and an interception, his third of the season. Davis returned an interception 85 yards for a touchdown against Tennessee.

