Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,750 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 296,167 cases. That’s the third-highest one-day increase in cases the commonwealth has seen since the pandemic began.

The governor has reported 15,403 new COVID-19 cases in just three days.

The governor says the state’s case positivity rate is at 11.93 percent.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 2,856.

As of Friday, 1,748 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 393 are in the ICU, and 217 are on ventilators. At least 38,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear also said the state has improved its total number of vaccinations given to 107,799. The governor says that’s an increase of over 47,000 since Monday’s report.

Beshear said that fallout from holiday gatherings, combined with reports of a possible new variant of the virus, means Kentuckians still need to be vigilant, despite the recent arrival of a vaccine.

“We are at a really tough point once again in our war against COVID-19,” he said. “We are not only in a dangerous time for the amount of virus out there, but the virus may be more dangerous, in terms of its spread, than ever before.”

