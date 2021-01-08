Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:31 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 4,750 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 296,167 cases. That’s the third-highest one-day increase in cases the commonwealth has seen since the pandemic began.

The governor has reported 15,403 new COVID-19 cases in just three days.

The governor says the state’s case positivity rate is at 11.93 percent.

There were 13 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday. The state death total is now 2,856.

As of Friday, 1,748 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 393 are in the ICU, and 217 are on ventilators. At least 38,445 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Gov. Beshear also said the state has improved its total number of vaccinations given to 107,799. The governor says that’s an increase of over 47,000 since Monday’s report.

Beshear said that fallout from holiday gatherings, combined with reports of a possible new variant of the virus, means Kentuckians still need to be vigilant, despite the recent arrival of a vaccine.

“We are at a really tough point once again in our war against COVID-19,” he said. “We are not only in a dangerous time for the amount of virus out there, but the virus may be more dangerous, in terms of its spread, than ever before.”

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Interstate 75 reopens after fiery crash in Lexington
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
File image
Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car
A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people...
Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

Latest News

Kentucky surpasses 300,000 total cases of COVID-19
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years.
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for first playoff win in 25 years
Eddie James takes the head coaching job at Highlands.
Eddie James leaves Franklin County, takes job at Highlands
Alabama improves to 4-0 in the SEC.
Alabama prevails despite Cooper’s 26-point debut for Auburn