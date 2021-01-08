Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry pattern takes shape

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Not only are we dealing with today’s snow, but we have several more chances lining up.

As this pattern begins to shift, wintry weather will begin to run the show. Some of us will see a little bit of snow linger through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a solid chance that folks in eastern Kentucky will accumulate some light totals.

Most of your weekend will remain quiet. I really don’t see anything significant until we get to the early parts of next week. Another system will stream in from our southwest and move across Kentucky. The path for it is still uncertain. Just be prepared for it on Monday night and Tuesday.

Do not let your guard down because, after the early week chance, we will get another rolling on at the end of the week.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

