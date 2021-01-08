Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry pattern takes shape

A few rounds of rain and snow are set to move in next week.
A few rounds of rain and snow are set to move in next week.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Not only are we dealing with today’s snow, but we have several more chances lining up.

As this pattern begins to shift, wintry weather will begin to run the show. Some of us will see a little bit of snow linger through the afternoon and evening hours. There is a solid chance that folks in eastern Kentucky will accumulate some light totals.

Most of your weekend will remain quiet. I really don’t see anything significant until we get to the early parts of next week. Another system will stream in from our southwest and move across Kentucky. The path for it is still uncertain. Just be prepared for it on Monday night and Tuesday.

Do not let your guard down because, after the early week chance, we will get another rolling on at the end of the week.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Interstate 75 reopens after fiery crash in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
File image
Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car
A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people...
Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

Latest News

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Sunshine returns before more winter weather moves in
Good Saturday morning everyone! We are currently taking a look ouside where clouds are still in...
Ally Blake rings in the weekend on a cold note
A few rounds of rain and snow are set to move in next week.
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Wintry pattern holds on
Snowflakes will keep flying through this afternoon
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast