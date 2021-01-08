Keion Brooks cleared to return for Kentucky basketball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball fans received good news on Thursday night when sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced he has been cleared to play.

“I’m back” Brooks said. “Grateful to be back on the floor with my brothers. Our team doctors have medically cleared me to play.”

Brooks has missed the entire season with a calf injury but has been practicing with the team. The 6-foot-7 forward played in all 31 games last season.

