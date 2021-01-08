Advertisement

Keion Brooks cleared to return for Kentucky basketball

Brooks has missed the entire season with a calf injury
Keion Brooks Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Keion Brooks Jr. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky basketball fans received good news on Thursday night when sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. announced he has been cleared to play.

“I’m back” Brooks said. “Grateful to be back on the floor with my brothers. Our team doctors have medically cleared me to play.”

Brooks has missed the entire season with a calf injury but has been practicing with the team. The 6-foot-7 forward played in all 31 games last season.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports highest-ever daily total of COVID-19 cases
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
Chaos, violence, mockery as pro-Trump mob occupies Congress
The FDA announced an expanded recall for the drug Metformin, which is used to help control...
Recall expanded for diabetes medicine Metformin
Georgetown police are investigating a shooting incident.
Georgetown police investigating shooting incident

Latest News

Singleton named new UK running backs and special teams coach
Singleton named new UK running backs and special teams coach
The Defenders beat Henry Clay 64-59 Tuesday night.
WATCH | Dunbar, Bryan Station earn wins in season openers
Bryan Station wins the season opener.
Dunbar, Bryan Station earn wins in season openers
Kentucky improves to 2-0 in the SEC.
Kentucky mounts second-half comeback to beat Vanderbilt 77-74