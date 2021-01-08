Advertisement

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/10: Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton.

It’s a historic time in Lexington, which is already so rich in history that it was once known as the “Athens of the west.” Fast forward to 2021, and history is unfolding again.

The city is dealing with the deadly pandemic, which has also upended the economy and kept kids out of schools. There’s been social strife, from police training, to anti-semetic acts, to a record number of homicides in the city in 2020.

Some new members are joining the Urban City Council, and there’s a new fire chief in town.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton is leading the city and living through these times with all of us, and she joins WKYT’s Bill Bryant to discuss everything going on in the city, including COVID-19 testing, economic collateral damage from the pandemic, Lexington’s homicides and more.

