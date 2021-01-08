Advertisement

Knox County holds COVID-19 vaccine drive-through for residents 70 or older

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 4:38 PM EST
KNOX CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution is underway in Knox County.

Among those eligible are first responders, K-12 personnel, and anyone older than 70.

Friday morning, Knox County residents older than 70 had the option to head to a drive-through clinic.

They waited in anticipation for what could be the beginning of the end of a long battle.

Emergency management director Todd Owens says more people wanted the shot than the total amount of vaccines available. He explains all of the doses have been accounted for.

The clinic opened at 9 a.m., but, “People that were getting the vaccine were here before 6 o’clock actually lining up,” Owens says.

People in line say they’re getting the vaccine for a variety of reasons. Some say they are afraid not to because of their age.

