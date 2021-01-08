Advertisement

Lexington passes 25,000 total COVID-19 cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:25 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 323 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, January 7. That’s the sixth-highest one-day increase in cases.

One new death was reported.

The new cases raised the city’s total to 25,003. The city’s death toll is at 165.

COVID-19 cases in Lexington continue to be on the rise, and the city has surpassed 25,000 total cases. With 323 new...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Friday, January 8, 2021

The state’s COVID-19 map shows a surge in new cases in Fayette County with 62.8 cases per 100,000 population, pushing the county deeper into the red zone. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 451 cases, Dec. 9
  • 409 cases, Dec. 2
  • 362 cases, Nov. 22
  • 334 cases, Nov. 28
  • 330 cases, Jan. 6
  • 323 cases, Jan. 7
  • 306 cases, Nov. 25
  • 297 cases, Dec. 3
  • 296 cases, Dec. 1
  • 288 cases, Dec. 29

Although the COVID-19 vaccine has started being distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facilities, the health department says it won’t be widely available for the general public until later in 2021.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

  • Wash your hands often
  • Avoid close contact with others
  • Wear a cloth face-covering in public
  • Stay home if you have symptoms.

Statewide, the total number of cases is at 291,430 with a positivity rate of 11.93%. The state’s death toll from the virus is at 2,843.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Interstate 75 reopens after fiery crash in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
File image
Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car
A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people...
Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

Latest News

Kentucky surpasses 300,000 total cases of COVID-19
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for 1st playoff win in 25 years.
Bills beat Colts 27-24 for first playoff win in 25 years
Eddie James takes the head coaching job at Highlands.
Eddie James leaves Franklin County, takes job at Highlands
Alabama improves to 4-0 in the SEC.
Alabama prevails despite Cooper’s 26-point debut for Auburn