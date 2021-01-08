Lexington police cancel Golden Alert for missing woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Police say Deanna Norvell has been found safe and the Golden Alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL: The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing woman.

55-year-old Deanna Norvell was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 5 when she left her home in the Crosby Drive area of south Lexington. She was reported missing Thursday.

Norvell has a mental illness and requires medication.

When she left home, Norvell was driving a 2014 gray Kia Forte with Kentucky license plate 496-TKF. She is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds.

Norvell was last seen wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket, and white shoes.

If you have information of Norvell’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call 911.

