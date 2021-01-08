Advertisement

Local political voice says Wednesday was not a representation of the Republican Party

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fallout from the assault on the U.S. Capitol continues as Democratic and Republican leaders at every level are still speaking out against the riot.

“I think we’ve reached a point now where you cannot be both a Republican and a Trump supporter,” Tres Watson said. “You’re going to have to pick.”

Among other political titles he’s held, Tres Watson was the spokesperson for the Republican Party of Kentucky.

But, not even his years of experience in politics prepared him for the images he saw on the television Wednesday.

“I mean I was sickened,” Watson said. “I’m watching people who are reporting to support the party that I’ve devoted my entire adult life to do disgusting things in the name of something I feel very strongly about.”

Watson said he was proud of the way some of the top Republican leaders immediately responded to the violence, and he believes most republicans understand that Wednesday was not a representation of his political party.

But, moving forward he said the right leadership is crucial.

“There was a hostile takeover of the Republican Party,” Watson said. “Now is the time for sensical leaders who truly believe in the founding principles of the party to step up and take our party back.”

