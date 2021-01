LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews reopened part of Interstate 75 following a crash Friday morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a car overturned and caught on fire in the northbound lanes near the 118 mile-marker around 7 a.m.

All three northbound lanes were shut down. The interstate reopened around 8 a.m.

Police said no injuries were reported.

