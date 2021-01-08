PMC offers scheduling website for COVID-19 vaccine

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center has launched a new website to schedule a coronavirus vaccine.

The website offers a pre-registration process online.

According to PMC, the hospital is now allowing an additional group of individuals to get the vaccination. This was done under the direction of Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Steven J. Stack, MD.

All Phase 1A healthcare personnel currently working in any setting where patient care occurs, living or practicing anywhere in Kentucky can pre-register to get his or her vaccine.

Originally, only those 70 years of age or older who live in PMC’s service area, including of Pike, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Johnson counties could pre-register online.

“After receiving direction from Dr. Stack, we began working to include Phase 1A healthcare personnel to the list of those eligible to pre-register through our website,” said PMC Vice President of the Board of Directors and CEO Donovan Blackburn. “We encourage anyone in these categories who wishes to be vaccinated to visit the website and pre-register. We only ask for the necessary information to confirm eligibility and schedule appointment times.”

Scheduling will be done on a first-come, first serve basis.

You can click here for the website.

Starting on January 11, from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., the COVID-19 vaccine for those groups will be offered in a drive-thru clinic at at 150 Healthcare Drive Pikeville, KY 41501 between the PMC Administration Building and the Landmark Hotel.

