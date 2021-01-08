Advertisement

Several COVID-19 testing sites open in Lexington as cases climb after holidays

By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:54 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases continue to climb after the holidays, now to the point where our positivity rate is near 12%.

RELATED: Lexington passes 25,000 total COVID-19 cases

Health officials say there’s a number of reasons why we’re seeing a huge spike, but whatever the reason is, it’s vital that citizens keep pushing for numbers to drop.

Officials say testing continues to be an important thing people can do during this wave of new cases. Lexington’s Mobile Neighborhood Testing Program is continuing its work to bring tests to people in the community who need them.

“Testing should always be something people are thinking about. If you’ve been exposed you’ll want to get tested,” said LFCHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “If you work in any sort of industry where you’re face to face with the public, you’ll want to be tested on a regular basis. Essentially if you need to get tested or want to get tested, go ahead and do that.”

At Tates Creek Golf Course, staff with Bluewater Diagnostics are continuing to test as part of the mobile testing program. The program has given out over 19,000 tests, all of which are at no cost to the person.

MORE: Q&A | COVID-19 testing and how to find somewhere to get tested

You can get a test either by walking up or driving-through.

Officials are stressing the importance of testing even as vaccines continue to make their way into Kentucky. Until those vaccines become widely available, giving contact tracers data to see where hot spots are popping up can help the city negate some of the virus’s impact.

Of course, hand washing, mask-wearing, and social distancing are also being stressed.

Testing out at Tates Creek Golf Course will be from 9-4 Friday and Saturday. There’s also another mobile testing site out at Easter Seals Cardinal Hill on Friday from 9-4, and there a number of other places in the city where you can get a test.

Click here for the full list of testing sites in Lexington.

