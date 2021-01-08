Advertisement

Stimulus payments: Where are you?

By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Millions of Americans may have to wait a little longer to get their stimulus payments from the federal government, because of a distribution glitch.

Intuit TurboTax says millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some people may not have received their payments at all.

One banking industry source says roughly 13 million people may have been affected.

Those most likely to be impacted used refund anticipation loans or similar products.

In those cases, stimulus payments may have been directed to a temporary bank account set up by the online tax preparation firm they used when filing their 2019 tax return.

It might also have affected some people who changed banks recently and the IRS wasn’t given their new checking account information yet.

The IRS said Friday it’s taking immediate steps to redirect payments to the correct accounts.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash generic
Interstate 75 reopens after fiery crash in Lexington
Governor Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports third-highest daily COVID-19 case increase
TOPSHOT - Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of...
Man photographed at Pelosi’s Capitol desk is arrested
File image
Homicide investigation underway in Lexington after body found inside car
A Kentucky family is defending their reputation after receiving numerous calls. They say people...
Kentucky business mistaken with Texas flower shop owned by Capitol rioter

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone...
Squelched by Twitter, Trump seeks new online megaphone
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
WATCH | Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol
Kentucky surpasses 300,000 total cases of COVID-19
Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
Protesters there say they wanted to send a message to lawmakers.
Armed protesters gather outside Ky. capitol