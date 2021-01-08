WKYT INTERACTIVE | Post-holiday COVID-19 numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today marks two weeks since Christmas, and state leaders say we’re seeing the impact from get-togethers over the break.

The governor says we are seeing “some” impact from labs being closed for the holidays-- Christmas and New Year’s.

But he says the size of this surge really shows the impact from gatherings. He said today we are once again in an escalation.

Looking at the cases since Christmas, it’s the most in a two-week span after a holiday. The number is not that much more than after Thanksgiving, but where the difference is, is where we were before that. Check out the infogram below.

We’re seeing the smallest percentage of a post-holiday surge, but it’s still close to 24,000 cases in the past two weeks. Keep in mind, we’re still only one week out from New Year’s.

“How much of it is already from New Year’s, we’re seeing depends on how many people went and got tested how many days after it. We still will probably see more from New Year’s if people got together the same way on New Year’s as they did, it looks like, over Christmas. Sadly, we won’t be able to tell you that until we see the numbers and the amounts of COVID,” Gov. Beshear said.

Still, there is some good news on the vaccine front. The governor says the rollout has gone slower than he wants, but it does appear things are picking up.

Close to 50,000 doses were given out just since Monday, which puts us around 108,000 doses administered in Kentucky so far. It boosts our percentage of the population vaccinated up to two and a half percent.

That’s less than the available doses for those in the current phase. The state is expected to get close to 54,000 more doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine next week.

