Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Sunshine returns before more winter weather moves in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dry and chilly weekend continues in the forecast, but another active pattern with more wintry weather will ramp up as we head through next week.

After some flurries earlier today, we see much drier air return once more to our region with cold air holding on. Cloudy skies will remain around tonight, with temperatures falling back into the 20s. Winds will remain light to moderate but strong enough to add a decent bit of wind chill to knock those temperatures down a few more degrees.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will begin the day in the mid to upper-20s with a bit of frost likely on those elevated surfaces. It will be another chilly and dry day, but clouds will slowly clear throughout the day, and we should get in on some sunshine by the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to reach the upper-30s and lower-40s, but if we get in on sunshine earlier in the day, all areas could see the lower-40s and maybe even mid-40s.

Another winter weather maker will approach our area early next week on Monday evening, proving the chance for some wintry mix and snow that continues into Tuesday morning. It will be a weakening system as it moves to our area, so it looks like this winter threat will be relatively light with better chances across southern and eastern Kentucky again. Then, we enter another dry period through the middle of the week before a more robust system approaches for Friday and into next weekend. This next system will bring a cold front and another threat for winter weather.

